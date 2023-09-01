Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Jasprit Bumrah and Shaheen Afridi in Australia Legend's ODI Dream XI

Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are among the top five picks in an ODI Dream XI for Australia legend Lisa Sthalekar. The ICC Hall of Famer has nominated two Indians, two Pakistani and on Aussie among her first five selection.

In fact, Bumrah is the first among her choices who she feels is a bowler capable of performing in all the phases of an ODI innings.

“I have to go Jasprit Bumrah at No.1. An opening bowler is very important as you need to pick up wickets early, but then also be able to bowl at the death when the players are going hard. He is someone that can be used in the middle overs as well, so is a handy bowler across all the three different phases," Sthalekar told ICC.

Kohli, widely regarded as one of the finest batters of his era, is her second pick who she thinks one can put their faith in at the big stage.

“From a batting point of view, I am going to go with Virat Kohli at No.2. On the big stage in front of his home crowd, he is someone you would bank on getting runs and lifting as it will probably be his last World Cup. A chance for him to say farewell and to also do India proud," she Sthalekar said,

Kohli has Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Australia superstar Steve Smith for company in the XI.

“I think he (Babar) will score a lot of runs (at the World Cup). The conditions and the way the 50-over format is played will suit him. He is the type of guy that likes to lead from the front as well and he is almost the glue to that Pakistan batting line-up," Sthalekar said of Babar.

“They have got explosive players around him and he can play his own style and just eke away at his runs and before you know it, he already has triple figures," she added.

Smith will be in the middle-order for Sthalekar as he can control the innings.

“He (Smith) is someone who has adapted his style to all types of conditions. He is a good player of spin, which I think will be important in those middle overs and he will be able to control the innings from there," she said.

In the bowling department, Bumrah will be bowling in tandem with young sensation Shaheen Afridi.

“He (Afridi) is so damaging with the ball. What he can do with his pace and if he gets a bi of movement. Again, (he is) that type of bowler who can bowl at the death. T20 cricket has helped him and he will have a huge impact at the 50-over World Cup."