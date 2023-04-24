Virat Kohli Blows Kiss To Wife Anushka Sharma In The Stands, Her Reaction is All Hearts

Virat Kohli is the talk of the town currently. Any guesses why? Because of his romantic on-field gesture towards his wife, actress Anushka Sharma. The cricketer was spotted blowing a kiss to Anushka during Royal Challengers Bangalore’s home game against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, April 23.

Also Read: The Sachin Tendulkar Interview, Part 1

The adorable moment took place in the 14th over of Rajasthan’s batting when Harshal Patel trapped opposition opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for an easy catch near the boundary line. Picking up a dipping full-toss, Jaiswal attempted to go straight down the ground but couldn’t add enough power to it.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Kohli, who was fielding at the deep, made no mistake in getting the most out of the opportunity. After taking the catch, Kohli turned straight to the stands where Anushka was sitting and gave her a flying kiss in celebration. The Bollywood actress was evidently overwhelmed by the gesture. She blushed and reacted to the kiss with a hearty smile.

Anushka Sharma in stands and a flying kiss celebration from Virat Kohli. The moments we love to see!❤️ #RCBvRR pic.twitter.com/ZkZtaUeRCT— 𝖠𝖺𝗅𝗂𝗒𝖺𝗁♥︎ (@Aaliya_Zain5) April 23, 2023

It was a decent day for Kohli as a fielder but he failed significantly with the bat. Winning the toss, Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson decided to chase on the batting-friendly surface of Bengaluru. Coming to open the innings alongside Faf du Plessis, Kohli managed to survive just one ball at the crease with Trent Boult trapping him for an LBW in the very-first delivery.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins & Losses

After Kohli returned for a golden duck, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell came out of their shells and took up the responsibility in their hands. The duo stitched a 127-run partnership, recovering Bangalore from the initial damage. While du Plessis scored 62 off 39 balls, Maxwell smashed 77 in 44 deliveries. Riding on their contribution, Bangalore posted 189 runs on the board. Among other batters, only Dinesh Karthik could breach the two-digit mark as the wicketkeeper-batter played a 16-run cameo.

In response, Rajasthan lost their big man Jos Buttler in the first over. The English opener headed back to the hut without contributing anything to the scoresheet. Yashasvi Jaiswal (47 off 37 balls) and Devdutt Padikkal (52 off 34 balls) tried to rescue them but had to give up in front of the hosts’ disciplined bowling. The Rajasthan middle order looked quite pale with Sanju Samson scoring just 22 runs. Dhruv Jurel played a blazing 34-run cameo in the end but could not sail his team across the victory line. The RR fell 7 runs short of the target.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here