Watch: Virat Kohli's Conversation With West Indies Batter Brandon King Delights Fans

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and West Indies opener Brandon King were spotted having a chat after the first ODI between the two teams in Barbados earlier this week.

India beat West Indies in the opening match by five wickets at the Kensington Oval.

Post-match, a fan uploaded a glimpse of the conversation between the two players on Twitter.

The former Indian skipper seems to giving some King advice regarding the game.

Kohli looked quite active during the exchange King absorbed the advise.

The fans were amazed at the Indian cricketing superstar’s gesture as he spared some time for King after the game.

Several replies poured in, appreciating the wonderful cricketing moment.

The tweet instantly went viral.

Fans understood the value this moment held for King. One of them wrote, “Fan moment for Brandon King.”

Another fan wrote, “King talking to the King!! His advice will definitely help West Indies cricket improve!”

There were also comments like, “century loading for both Kings” and “King to King conversation”.

India won the toss and opted to bowl first in series opener.

Brandon and Kyle Mayers opened for the hosts.

Brandon though did not manage to make much impact during his innings as he was dismissed by Shardul Thakur in the ninth over of the game, having scored 17 runs in 23 balls.

Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja picked up a combined-seven wickets as Windies were skittled for 114 in 23 overs. India went on to win the game by five wickets, thanks to a half-century from Ishan Kishan.

West Indies had a beyond-disappointing performance in the World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe that saw them failing to qualify for the marquee event scheduled for later this year in India.

West Indies also lost the two-match Test series against India, held earlier this month. They lost their first match by a massive margin with India registering an innings win. The second game ended in a draw with rain washing out the fifth day.