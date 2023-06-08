'No Doubt About it': Virat Kohli Calls Steve Smith Best Test Player of Current Generation

India’s batting star Virat Kohli heaped massive praise for premier Australia batter Steve Smith and called him the best Test player of the current generation. Kohli, who himself is regarded among the best in history, said Smith is superior to all other batters of his generation when it comes to Test cricket. While the Aussie batter once again displayed his class and scored a magnificent century against India in the World Test Championship Final on Day 2 to put his team on the top.

Smith scored his 31st Test century in the all-important clash which the Aussies an upper hand. The talismanic batter took just two balls on Day 2 to hit the three-digit mark as he remained unbeaten on 95 after the play on opening day.

Kohli talked highly of the star batter of the opposition team and said that Smith’s record speaks for itself that he is a special player.

“When it comes to Test cricket, I don’t think anyone is close to him in this generation," Kohli told the ICC.

“His adaptability, his ability to understand situations and play accordingly to the conditions in front of him is second to none. His record speaks for itself."

The Indian maestro pointed out Smith’s consistency as he has an average of 59.80 in 96 Test matches.

“To average almost 60 over a span of 85 or 90 games is unbelievable.

“He is the best Test player of our generation, there is no doubt about it,” Kohli said.

The 34-year-old has played a lot against Smith in Test cricket and admitted that India faced tough challenge in finding ways to get the better of him.

“We have always had a challenge coming up against him and trying to find ways to get him out," Kohli added.

“Every opposition that plays against Australia is planning against him the most because of what he can do when he gets going."

Smith once again adapted to the conditions well in the WTC final and scored 121 runs off 268 balls which was laced with 19 boundaries.

“He’s a truly amazing player and truly the best when it comes to playing Test cricket and adapting to different situations," Kohli said.