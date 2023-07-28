'Generally I Take Such Catches..': Ravindra Jadeja's Witty Remark on Virat Kohli's Stunner During 1st ODI | WATCH

Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav were on fire for India as the Men in Blue defeated West Indies by 5 wickets in the first ODI at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday, July 27.

During one of the many highlights from the game, Virat Kohli’s stunning catch to dismiss at second slip to dismiss Romario Shepherd became a major talking point as the former Indian captain once again showed his athleticism and sharp reflexes.

Jadeja praised Kohli for the sharp catch and made a rather hilarious remark to say that he was happy to see someone else grab a stunner on his bowling while it is usually him who takes such catches.

The Indian all-rounder chipped in with three wickets and he also scored 16 runs, while Kuldeep picked up 4 wickets and was adjudged as the Man of the Match. After India’s win, the duo sat down for a fun chat as BCCI shared a video of the same.

During the opening match of the ODI series, Mukesh Kumar made his debut and Jadeja ensured that the pacer got off the mark in terms of wickets by grabbing a stunner himself to dismiss Alick Athanaze.

Jadeja highlighted the same as he praised Virat for his fabulous catch that left Shepherd stunned at his dismissal.

“Virat Kohli took a fabulous catch. It was low and Kohli held it wonderfully. Generally, I take such catches on other’s bowling, but it felt good that somebody took it on my bowling," quipped the 34-year-old.

“On wickets like these, fielders need to support the bowlers and that in turn helps to boost the confidence of players, because you need to convert those half chances," Jadeja added.

Talking about the match, Jadeja and Kuldeep’s heroics ensured that Shai Hope and Co. could only muster up a total of 114 runs before they folded. India were able to score the required target in just 22.5 overs, riding on Ishan Kishan’s fifty.

Rohit Sharma’s side will be looking to claim yet another series win in the second ODI which will be played at the same venue on Saturday, July 29.