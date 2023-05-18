CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Virat Kohli Brings up Record 6th IPL Century With a Six, RCB Dugout Gives a Standing Ovation | WATCH

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 23:28 IST

Hyderabad, India

Virat Kohli celebrated his century and got a standing ovation from the RCB dugout (Sportzpics)

Virat Kohli smashed a six to bring up his record 6th IPL century and the ex-RCB captain received a standing ovation for his match-winning knock

Virat Kohli smashed a century in 62 balls, his record sixth IPL century equalling Chris Gayle’s record for most tons in the history of the league. Kohli’s match-winning knock helped Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets as the chase master came up with yet another iconic knock.

Kohli smashed a six to bring up his century, got a hug from the RCB skipper Faf du Plessis and the entire Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium erupted in joy.

RCB’s entire dugout bowed down and gave a standing ovation to the opening batsman who broke multiple records for fun, that too in a crucial must-win game.

Highlights SRH vs RCB: Virat Kohli’s Sparkling Century Powers Royal Challengers Bangalore to Dominating Win

Watch Virat Kohli’s century celebration: 

    (More to follow..)

