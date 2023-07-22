'I Have 15 Hundreds Away from Home': Virat Kohli Hits Back at Criticism Over Five-year Overseas Century Drought

The drought has well and truly ended. Virat Kohli struck his first century in any form of cricket in nearly three years at the 2022 Asia Cup which also happened to be his maiden T20 hundred. Following that, he went on to score centuries in ODIs and Test cricket as well showing signs he’s steadily nearing his best.

On Friday, he ended another long wait, longest perhaps. Having last scored a Test century away from home in December 2018, Kohli was going through a slump but with his 29th century, he has overcome that in what was his 500th international match.

Kohli thus drew level with the great Don Bradman who scored 29 Test centuries during an incredible career.

However, for Kohli it was just another day in the office saying he wasn’t concerned about his overseas century drought pointing out the fifties he has scored during that period.

“These are things for others to talk," Kohli told broadcasters when asked about his first Test century away from home in five years. “I have got 15 hundreds away from home, that’s not a bad record. I have got more hundreds away than at home. The key is to do well to the best of my ability. We haven’t played 30 matches away from home and I have got a few fifty-plus scores. I want to contribute as much as possible."

Kohli says milestone won’t matter once he’s retired and he will only be remembered for his impact on the game.

“If I get 50 the feeling is I missed out on a 100, if I get 120 the feeling is I missed out on a double hundred. These stats and milestones (will) mean nothing in 15 years’ time, what they will remember is if I left an impact or not. I am grateful to play 500 games for India. I never imagined. It’s all hard work. It’s the commitment you give to the sport you are playing which gives you the result," he said.

The 34-year-old says fitness has played a key role in him making a seamless switch between formats.

“My fitness helps me switch between formats easily. I feel I can bat 300 balls, bat at a good strike rate and keep my intensity high. I am committed to play the game at my best fitness abilities," Kohli said.