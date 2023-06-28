'Had Important Chats With Virat Kohli About How he Gets Himself Mentally Ready': Abhimanyu Easwaran

Young India domestic talent Abhimanyu Easwaran opened up on his chat with batting maestro Virat Kohli when he travelled with the Indian team as a stand-by for England tour in 2021. Easwaran is one of the most consistent performers in domestic cricket for India as he has scored 6556 runs in 87 First Class matches at a sublime average of 52.65 which includes 22 centuries.

Easwaran missed out on a place in India’s Test squad for the upcoming West Indies tour. He was part of India’s Test squad for the WTC Final 2021 and England tour as a stand-by player. While was selected as a replacement for the injured Rohit Sharma on the Bangladesh tour last year.

The 27-year-old opened up on his time with the Indian team on England and Bangladesh tour.

“Bangladesh’s conditions are similar to India and I could see guys preparing like they were in India. But on the England tour, preparations were different for every individual and I noticed that everybody had their own gameplan and once the series began, I could see that whatever people had prepared for the game was working out for them. That was very nice to watch and they were very specific to what their plans were and how they wanted to prepare for a Test match," he told India Today.

The talented batter was in sublime form in the last Ranji Trophy and scored 798 runs in eight games at an average of 66.50. He is currently leading the East Zone in the ongoing Duleep Trophy and will try to get the selectors’ attention.

The Bengal batter also revealed that he had chats with the senior stars and try to gather inputs about how they prepare for different conditions.

“Specifically, I had chats with a few players and coaches about my batting, and there were inputs. I asked them about how they go and prepare in different conditions and how could I prepare in India for overseas conditions" he added.

Easwaran further revealed that he had long conversations with batting maestro Kohli and tried to learn how he prepare mentally switching to different formats.

“I had a long chat with Virat (Kohli) bhai about batting and I wanted to know how he prepares as a three-format player. I had important chats with him about how he gets himself mentally ready before such short windows between different formats. My discussion about the mental shift to play different formats with him, was a good one," he added.