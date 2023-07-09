'He Invites the Team Home to Chill Out': Virat Kohli Opens Up on Chris Gayle's Humility and Hospitality

Team Indian are on the tour of the West Indies and get the series underway on the 12th of July with the first Test of the campaign scheduled to be hosted at Windsor Park in Dominica.

Ahead of the curtain riser in the Caribbean, former Indian skipper and star batsman Virat Kohli opened up on his great friendship with Windies legend Chris Gayle. The pair shared some incredible moments during their time together at the IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Kohli mentioned that he will visit the big-hitting West Indies batsman in the Caribbean and that the self-proclaimed ‘Universe Boss’ invites the team to hang out when in his hometown of Jamaica.

“I have hung out with Chris for so many years. I am sure that when we are in Jamaica, we will definitely go and meet Chris. He always invites the team home to have a good time and just chill out," Kohli said.

Kohli acknowledged Gayle’s humility, his friendly persona and said that everyone on the team has incredible affection for the 43-year-old maverick.

“So I am sure he is going to do the same again if he is in town. Everyone loves him. We went last time as well to his place, we had a great time and he is such a humble guy. Definitely, if he is free and he is in town, sure we are going to catch up with him," the 34-year-old.

Kohli also recollected his first two hundred in Test cricket, which came on tuor of the Windies and reflected with gratitude on being able to achieve the milestone with the legendary Sir Vivian Richards in the crowd to bear witness.

Kohli smashed his first double ton in Antigua, after which the West Indies icon congratulated him.

“My favourite memory obviously is Antigua. I got my first-ever double hundred in Test cricket in Antigua in front of Sir Vivian Richards. That for me was a very, very special moment and then he met me in the evening as well and congratulated me. It can’t get any better than that," the former Indian skipper opined.