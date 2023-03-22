Watch: Virat Kohli Shows Off Supercool Dance Moves During Chepauk ODI Against Australia

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli is quite a character. Whether he is egging on his team, getting under the skin of his opposition, trying to get a point across to the umpires, or interacting his the reporters, he does everything with a lot of passion and is never shy to show his emotions. In between, he can often be seen trying to find the lighter side of life, cracking a joke, enjoying a hearty laugh, or breaking into an impromptu jig.

There was an occasion at the start of the Australian innings in the series decider in Chennai on Wednesday when Kohli was caught on camera showing off some stylish dance moves as the Indian team got into a huddle. See the video here:

The 34-year-old batsman was in good spirits in the first ODI of the series too and treated the crowd at the Wankhede to the famous hook step from the viral ‘Naatu Naatu’ song. The song, from the movie RRR had recently won the Academy Award for Best Original Song, becoming the first Indian song to bag an Oscar. He had also strutted his dance moves when he met Norway’s viral dance crew Quick Style in Mumbai recently.

“I am in a good headspace so whenever I hear music, I feel like dancing," Kohli told in an interaction with India teammate Yuzvendra Chahal during the tour of the West Indies in 2019. He was seen grooving to the tunes of Caribbean music on the field along with WIndies’ Chris Gayle and a groundsman during a rain break in an ODI match in that series. The video was shared on BCCI.TV.

“I just want to enjoy myself on the field. Doesn’t matter if I am the captain or not, I don’t want to get into a typical mould that I have to stand in a particular manner.

“God has given us such a wonderful life and the opportunity to play for the country, so I think it is important to enjoy these small moments," Kohli said.

Kohli hit some good form of late, hitting a daddy hundred in the fourth and final Test of the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, ending a wait spanning a little over three years to get a Test ton.

India and Australia are locked at 1-1 in the three-match ODI series. While India had it easy in the first ODI in Mumbai, winning by five wickets, they were thumped by Australia by 10 wickets in Visakhapatnam.

