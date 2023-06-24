Virat Kohli Enjoys Tube Travel in London with a Newspaper - See Photo

Like every other cricketer, Virat Kohli also loves to be with his family on non-cricketing days. Following the conclusion of the World Test Championship (WTC) final, Team India’s next assignment begins in July. Before boarding the flight to the Caribbean, the players have got a month-long break to rejuvenate themselves for a new assignment. And Kohli seems to be doing the same.

The former Indian skipper has been sharing inspirational quotes on his social media accounts regularly, ever since India lost the WTC final to Australia by 209 runs. It was the second-consecutive finale that India lost in the past four years. However, on Friday night, he shared a pic of himself from the London Tube where he could be seen going through a newspaper.

“When in the tube,” the caption of the photo read.

Kohli was recently in London for the WTC final where Team India suffered a massive heartbreak. India’s wait for an ICC continues after losing the WTC final and will give it another shot when they enter the 50-over World Cup later this year under the leadership of Rohit Sharma.

Meanwhile, on Friday noon, the BCCI announced the squads for 2 Tests and 3 ODIs to be played in West Indies. Veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara and senior pacer Umesh Yadav were dropped from India’s Test squad for the West Indies tour starting July 12 while three players got maiden call-ups.

Young batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad as well as seamer Mukesh Kumar were named for the first time in the 16-member team. Veteran seamer Mohammed Shami was rested for the entire West Indies tour as Navdeep Saini was recalled to the Test side to be led by Rohit Sharma.

Ajinkya Rahane was back as vice-captain for the two-match Test series. India will also play three ODIs against the West Indies after the Test series for which a 17-member team under Rohit was announced by the BCCI selectors.