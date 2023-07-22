Virat Kohli Plays All 3 Formats, Whereas Joe Root And Steve Smith Just Play 2: Dinesh Karthik on Fab-4 Deate

Veteran wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik gave his take on the much-talked-about fab-four debate after Virat Kohli slammed a brilliant century against West Indies in the second Test against West Indies. The debate about whether he is still part of the fab four started after Kohli’s average dropped below 50 in Tests, the lists which include Steve Smith, Joe Root and Kane Williamson. Meanwhile, the batting maestro silenced his critics with a disciplined century in his 500th international match.

Karthik pointed out that Kohli plays all three formats regularly while Smith and Root don’t play T20 cricket that much.

“Virat Kohli plays all three formats, and that is going to take a toll on his body. Whereas Joe Root and Steve Smith just play the two formats a lot more, ODIs and Test cricket. Both Australia and England sometimes end up playing more Test cricket than India, so that gives them the best chance of ending up with a lot more hundreds. But knowing the man and the kind of discipline that he is showing across the board in various countries, he could easily end up as the highest Test hundred-run-getter in the world, if not the fab four," Karthik told Cricbuzz.

The veteran glovesman also talked about Kohli’s ton on Friday which helped India cross the 400-run mark. Karthik suggested that Kohli and Test cricket get along quite well despite the last two years were not the best for the batting maestro.

“The big story of the day, unsurprisingly, is Virat Kohli, and 29 hundreds. Test cricket and Virat Kohli have been a love story for a long time. They have really got along really well over a period of time. The last two years haven’t been his best years," he added.

Karthik hailed Kohli’s mental toughness for his brilliant show with the bat and said run out was the only way to get the better of him on Friday.

“In this Test match and the previous one in West Indies, the one thing that he has shown a lot is what happens between his ears," he added. “He has fought it out. The only way he looked like he would get out was run out, and eventually, that ended up happening. But the man showed his class," he added.