'It Has Been 10 Years and He's the Most Attacking Fielder': India Coach Praises Virat Kohli for Setting High Fitness Standards

Besides his consistency with the bat, Virat Kohli continues to maintain a high fitness standard something which he admits has helped him switch between formats comfortably. It also means he remains one of the finest fielders in the world, always ready to attack.

India fielding coach T Dilip says Kohli never compromises on his fitness and praised his discipline something which is rubbing onto his teammates.

“He walks the talk when it comes to fitness," Dilip told reporters after the end of play on Day 2 of the 2nd Test between India and West Indies.

“It mainly comes down to his discipline and how he takes care of himself. It has been 10 years and he is the most attacking fielder. It rubs off well on the youngsters. Everybody looks up to him - not just our team, but everybody in the world - a person like him, running around and attacking the ball so well," he added.

Kohli made his 500th international match for India a memorable one by hitting a classy century which helped him draw level with Don Bradman (29) in the list of most Test hundreds.

“My fitness helps me switch between formats easily. I feel I can bat 300 balls, bat at a good strike rate and keep my intensity high. I am committed to play the game at my best fitness abilities," Kohli told broadcasters after the end of the day’s play.

Kohli was quite patient, consuming 206 deliveries to make 121 runs with the help of 11 fours.

“A good part of a player is how consistently he scores. He has continued his form from last match into this," Dilip recalled Kohli’s 76 off 182 in the first Test.

“He did not start off with flamboyant drives right away. He had to grind as he did in the first game. His application was fantastic, at the same time his temperament on that wicket…there were spells where the West Indies bowlers came good and he respected them. When he had to capitalise, he did that. Overall, the way he paced his innings was fantastic," he said.