Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were involved in a spat after match number 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday.

Kohli’s brief interaction with LSG opener Kyle Mayers seemed to have triggered the altercation. The two had to be separated by Amit Mishra, RCB captain Faf du Plessis and LSG assistant coach Vijay Dahiya.

Gambhir looked the more animated of the two and was repeatedly held back from charging towards Kohli by the LSG players and support staff. This was after the two had shaken hands.

In fact, the last time when LSG and RCB clashed in Bengaluru in an IPL 2023 game, Gambhir had gestured towards the Bengaluru crowd with a ‘shut up’ sign.

After the altercation, Kohli was also seen speaking to LSG captain KL Rahul.

Social media was flooded with videos of the Kohli-Gambhir verbal fight and fans’ opinions on the same.

#ViratKohli This is the moment when whole fight started between Virat Kohli and LSG Gautam GambhirAmit MishraNaveen ul haq#LSGvsRCB pic.twitter.com/hkId1J33vY— Mehulsinh Vaghela (@LoneWarrior1109) May 1, 2023

He fought with Ganguly He fought with Gambhir and Kumble too I won’t be surprised if he fights with Sachin or Even Dhoni nextSelf obsessed, Arrogant player#RCBVSLSG #viratkholi #gautamgambhir #naveenulhaq pic.twitter.com/HmWYzSjyrh — Deepak Vashistha (@Deepak____V) May 1, 2023

Legend Gautam Gambhir have 2 world cup and 2 IPL trophy. ❤️ Debate end!!! pic.twitter.com/xjZI53Yhp3— NAVEEN KUMAR PATEL SURA (@Naveenk33394746) May 1, 2023

Gautam Gambhir is the only person who wonders why he doesn’t get the respect that people give Dhoni. Everyone else knows why.— PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) May 1, 2023

“I won’t shut you guys like he (gambhir) did in chinnaswamy, I love the crowd " this is actually what Virat Kohli means here! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Nsc0pOKp4h— S. (@Sobuujj) May 1, 2023

Gambhir poked Kohli once again and said “ Will ground you next game, dont jump" after the match.Imagine becoming a coach, an MP, member of so many associations and member of BJP still cant control jealousy when Kohli or Dhoni come in his sight. Gambhir #RCBVSLSG pic.twitter.com/pIWOj695H5 — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) May 1, 2023

Kohli & Siraj going to Gambhir’s hotel room: pic.twitter.com/2szfbS9Feb— sudhanshu’ (@whoshud) May 1, 2023

Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli, as well as LSG’s Naveen-ul-Haq, have been fined for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

