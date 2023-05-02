CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :LSG vs RCB Virat Kohli FightJaydev UnadkatKL RahulAsia Cup 2023
Home » Cricket Home » 'Won't Be Surprised if Virat Kohli Fights with Sachin Tendulkar or Even MS Dhoni...': Fans Bash 'Self-Obsessed, Arrogant Player for Fight vs Gautam Gambhir
2-MIN READ

'Won't Be Surprised if Virat Kohli Fights with Sachin Tendulkar or Even MS Dhoni...': Fans Bash 'Self-Obsessed, Arrogant Player for Fight vs Gautam Gambhir

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 07:45 IST

Lucknow, India

Gautam Gambhir, Kyle Mayers and Virat Kohli (Twitter)

Gautam Gambhir, Kyle Mayers and Virat Kohli (Twitter)

RCB's Virat Kohli and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir got into a war of words as fans took sides as to who was 'right'

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were involved in a spat after match number 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday.

Kohli’s brief interaction with LSG opener Kyle Mayers seemed to have triggered the altercation. The two had to be separated by Amit Mishra, RCB captain Faf du Plessis and LSG assistant coach Vijay Dahiya.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

Gambhir looked the more animated of the two and was repeatedly held back from charging towards Kohli by the LSG players and support staff. This was after the two had shaken hands.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

In fact, the last time when LSG and RCB clashed in Bengaluru in an IPL 2023 game, Gambhir had gestured towards the Bengaluru crowd with a ‘shut up’ sign.

RELATED NEWS

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

After the altercation, Kohli was also seen speaking to LSG captain KL Rahul.

ALSO WATCH | After Gautam Gambhir, Naveen-ul-Haq Slams Virat Kohli, Pushes His Hand Away in a Heated Exchange

Social media was flooded with videos of the Kohli-Gambhir verbal fight and fans’ opinions on the same.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir Slapped With Massive Fines After Ugly On-Field Brawl Post LSG vs RCB Match

Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli, as well as LSG’s Naveen-ul-Haq, have been fined for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

About the Author
Ritayan Basu
Ritayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cricket but football remains his forte. Follow him at @ritayanbasu...Read More
Tags:
  1. Gautam Gambhir
  2. IPL 2023
  3. Kyle Mayers
  4. LSG
  5. Lucknow Super Giants
  6. Naveen-ul-Haq
  7. RCB
  8. Royal Challengers Bangalore
  9. Virat Kohli
first published:May 02, 2023, 07:41 IST
last updated:May 02, 2023, 07:45 IST