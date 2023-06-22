'Gautam Gambhir Should Call Virat Kohli And Apologise': Ahmed Shehzad on LSG Mentor And RCB Batter Spat During IPL 2023

Out of favour Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad advised Gautam Gambhir to call Virat Kohli and apologise to him for their infamous heated altercation during Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in Indian Premier League 2023. The incident grabbed the attention of many as the LSG mentor locked horns with the RCB star on the ground after the match got over.

It all started with an on-field altercation between Kohli and LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq during the second innings of the IPL match. Meanwhile, the Afghanistan pacer was also seen in an animated exchange during the post-match formality after RCB earned the points on offer. Kohli was also seen in a verbal exchange with Kyle Mayers before LSG mentor Gambhir ushered the West Indies all-rounder away. But, things took a turn for the worse as Gambhir squared up against Kohli and the spat ensued.

The Pakistan batter was the guest on the Nadir Ali podcast, where he shared his views on the on-field spat between Kohli and Gambhir as he suggested that the latter was at fault.

“See this is not my work, but I am giving my opinion only because you have asked me. I might be wrong. From the outside, I think it was Gambhir’s mistake. If he wants to show his nobility, Gautam Gambhir should call Virat Kohli on his phone and apologize," the right-hand batter said.

The Pakistan cricketer said that Gambhir will come out as the bigger man if he apologises to Kohli.

“If Gambhir does that, yes, we will agree that he came out as the bigger man, how much he loves Virat Kohli, how he gave away his Man of the Match award to him," he added.

While he further said that it was the first time when he saw a member of team management getting involved in a heated altercation with an opposition player on the field which didn’t look good.

“See from outside, it looks bad. In my life, I have never seen a member of any team’s management jumped into a battle between players. I have never seen such a thing," he added.