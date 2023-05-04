'I'm Afraid You Guys Crossed the Line': Ravi Shastri's Stern Warning After Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir Fight

Ravi Shastri feels that BCCI should intervene and issue a stern warning to Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq after their heated arguments during the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants on Monday.

The heated war of words between Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq during the 17th over of the match caught fans’ attention before they clashed again while shaking hands after RCB’s 18-run win.

Kohli then had an ugly face-off with Gambhir, and just like it happened in 2013, the duo had to be separated by other players. Former Indian coach Shastri feels that the IPL governing council should nip the matter in the bud to ensure such a fracas doesn’t happen on live television again.

“I think here someone from the governing council or the BCCI should take the initiative where all parties involved are called upfront. And whatever has been said or whatever the history, get in there and nip it in the bud and with a stern warning," Shastri told ESPNcricinfo.

“Such kind of actions on live television will not be tolerated, especially after a game. No big fuss about it. Whoever, the concerned people are. Whether it is Gautam Gambhir, whether it is Virat Kohli, whether it is Naveen-ul-Haq, whether it is somebody else. Chaar ka chaar ko lao saamne," the former Indian all-rounder added.

“Right in front of the person from the management or from the BCCI or the governing council and have a direct conversation. ‘Yes, we understand in the heat of the moment things do happen. But there’s a line. And I’m afraid you guys crossed the line. So whatever, you guys have to say sort it now, because it won’t be tolerated in the future," he added.

After their on-field antics, the trio of Kohli, Gambhir and Naveen had been fined by the BCCI, although voicing similar concerns to Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar had also demanded a stricter punishment from BCCI, hinting at a suspension for a few games for all parties involved, rather than just reprimanding them through a fine.

