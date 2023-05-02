Watch: What Happened Inside RCB Dressing Room After Ugly Spat Between Virat Kohli And Gautam Gambhir

After an impressive win over Lucknow Super Giants in a low-scoring IPL 2023 match, Royal Challengers Bangalore players broke into emphatic celebrations inside their dressing room at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday night.

In a clip shared by the Bangalore franchise on social media, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and other team members could be seen revealing their thoughts over the extraordinary win.

Kohli was spotted in his iconic fired-up version as the Indian star was heard saying, “That was a sweet win boys, sweet win. If you can give it, you gotta take it. Otherwise don’t give it.”

Skipper Du Plessis acknowledged that the on-field aggression of Kohli helped Bangalore pick up the remarkable win, defending a paltry target of 127 runs.

LSG v RCB, Game Day Dressing Room ReactionsKing Kohli reacts to the win, Faf explains the crucial partnership and how Virat’s aggression helps the team, Karn and Hazlewood talk about their performances, before the team sang the victory song. Watch Game Day for more…#PlayBold pic.twitter.com/Jr0kCzYoIa — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 2, 2023

Kohli made a special mention of the crowd at the venue, saying that he did not imagine a large number of Bangalore fans would turn up.

According to Kohli, it showed the love and admiration of people for the Bangalore unit.

Fans seemed to have enjoyed the aggressive version of Kohli and the comment section reflected it.

A fan said, “Just love this fire and attitude of Kohli. This is what Virat is all about that’s how he plays his cricket.”

Just love this fire and attitude by @imVkohli..This is what Virat is all about that's how he plays his cricket..— Bharat Mahesh (@bharat20mahesh) May 2, 2023

According to another fan, Kohli’s love and passion for cricket are unparalleled as he enjoys every single moment on the field.

The amount of passion Virat Kohli has for this beautiful game of cricket is unparalleled …This man literally lives in the moments and enjoys every single moment 😉❤️🐐— Shizuka⁷🦋⟭⟬♡⟬⟭ (@Bonobonoyagukie) May 2, 2023

A Bangalore fan wrote, “What a Memorable Victory. Virat Kohli at his Aggressive Best is a sight to watch. That’s how we play bold.”

What a Memorable Victory 🔥Virat Kohli at his Aggressive Best is sight to watch 👊🤫That's How We #PlayBold ❤— Ritesh Sharma (@Ritesh_Sharma11) May 2, 2023

Just like CSK, RCB support will also increase in away venues. Yesterday's match was a good indication.— Sri Sreshtan (@sreshtansri) May 2, 2023

Following Bangalore’s 18-run victory, Kohli and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir got involved in a heated argument.

It all started after Gambhir intervened while Kohli and Mayers were having a chat resulting in the two former India teammates exchanging words.

A clip of the altercation between Kohli and Gambhir soon viral.

Meanwhile, riding on a 62-run partnership between Kohli and du Plessis, Royal Challengers struggled to 126/9 on the bowling-friendly surface in Lucknow.

Kohli scored a 30-ball 31, while Du Plessis made 44 off 40 deliveries. It was looking like an easy assignment for Lucknow, but they went on to suffer a similar kind of batting collapse. From Lucknow, only a single batter, Krishnappa Gowtham crossed the 20-run mark, while others failed to get going.

A clinical bowling display from Josh Hazlewood, Karn Sharma and Mohammad Siraj, Lucknow were bowled out for just 108 runs with one ball to spare.

