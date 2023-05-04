'My Kids Very Well Understand Ben Stokes': Virender Sehwag Reacts to Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir Spat

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has urged Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir to improve their on-field behaviour after the duo clashed in an ugly on-field spat during the IPL 2023 clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Virat and Gambhir had earlier locked horns in 2013 as well when they were playing for RCB and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively, but almost a decade later, no love is lost between the two icons from Delhi.

Kohli also got into a heated argument with Naveen-ul-Haq and the trio of them were handed fines by BCCI as punishment for their troubles.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Sehwag meanwhile said that Virat and Gautam Gambhir are very well-renowned names in the nation, and their acts are watched by millions of kids who consider them their idols, and their on-field fights wouldn’t reflect well on the future generation.

“I switched off the TV once the match got over. I had no idea about what happened after the match. The next day when I woke up, I saw a lot of chaos on social media. What happened wasn’t right. The loser should quietly accept defeat and walk away and the winning team should celebrate. Why did they need to say anything to each other," Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

“I always say one thing, that these guys are icons of the country. If they do or say anything, millions of kids follow them and probably think ‘If my icon has done this, I would too’. So if they keep these things in mind, they would limit such incidents," he added.

Urging the BCCI to take strict action, including banning players who cross the line would curb such incidents which put the IPL under bag light as per Sehwag.

“If the BCCI decides to ban anyone, then maybe such incidents will happen rarely or not take place at all. Such incidents have happened several times in the past so it’s better to do whatever you want to inside the controlled environment of the dressing room," the legendary opener added.

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Bowlers with Most Wickets, Check here

He continued, “When you’re on the ground, these things don’t look nice. My own kids can lip-read and they very well understand Ben Stokes. So that is when I feel bad. If you’re saying such things, if my kids can read it, others can too and tomorrow they will think that if they (Kohli and Gambhir) can say it, so can I."

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here