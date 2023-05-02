'Ashamed Of What I Did..': Harbhajan Singh's Stunning 'Sreesanth' Confession After Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir Tussle

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir came face to face once again in the IPL, and tempers flared so much between the two legends that they had to be separated by players from Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants. The two sides met in IPL 2023 season for the second time, the earlier game saw a tense last-ball finish and some unnecessary antics from LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir.

As the RCB and LSG met once again, it was bound to produce fireworks but few could have predicted that the match would turn out to be such a tense affair. Kohli clashed with LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq in the 17th over of Lucknow’s innings, the former RCB skipper was seen in an animated exchange with Amit Mishra as well.

After the end of the match that RCB won by 18 runs defending the lowest total in IPL 2023 so far, Kohli and Naveen had another go at each other while they were shaking hands before Virat and Gautam Gambhir came face to face.

With so much tension building up on the field, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh who himself was at the helm of one of the most infamous IPL controversies urged Virat and Gautam to let bygones be bygones and makeup with each other.

Harbhajan recalled his own mistake when he had slapped his compatriot S. Sreesanth in 2008 after a match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab).

Citing his own example, the ‘Turbanator’ admitted that there was no place for such antics in the sport, and being two icons of Indian cricket, Kohli and Gambhir should come out in peace.

“This won’t stop here. People will be talking about it, trying to dissect who did what. All this though, is talk on the outside. As someone who has lived through something like this myself. It was something similar that happened between me and Sreesanth back in 2008. Today, 15 years later, I still feel ashamed thinking about it because all these gestures are not. At the time I felt what has happened as happened, I was right. But no, what I did was wrong," said Harbhajan on his YouTube channel.

“Virat Kohli, you are a legend. There is no need for you to get involved in something like this. But he is such a passionate player that he felt he is involved in the game and it happened. People will try to find out if it the mistake is Kohli’s, Gambhir’s or Naveen’s but this picture that has been made is not good for cricket. Your both such big players, they both are my younger brothers and it is with this liberty that I say that, there is no use of this," the legendary spinner added.

