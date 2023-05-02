'Tune Meri Family ko Gaali Diya Hai...': Eyewitness Reveals Jaw-dropping Details of Ugly Spat Between Virat Kohli And Gautam Gambhir

So what actually transpired between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir that led to such a heated exchange of words after the conclusion of IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals?

Soon after RCB defended a low score to beat LSG, the cameras from the Ekana Cricket Stadium began beaming visuals of the two superstars getting into an ugly spat before being separated.

The incident made for a blockbuster watch but many feel it was something that was avoidable. However, it was something that was waiting to happen with the two cricketers famous for not being fond of each other despite hailing from Delhi and playing international cricket together as well.

News agency PTI has thrown light on the incident quoting an eyewitness who was present at one of the team dug-outs during the incident

“You saw on TV that Mayers and Virat were walking side by side for a few metres post match. Mayers asked Kohli why was he constantly abusing them and Virat, in turn, questioned why was he (Mayers) ‘staring’ at him? Before that (Amit) Mishra had complained to umpire about Virat constantly abusing Naveen (ul-Haq), who is a No. 10 batter," the source said.

“Gautam, sensing that things could turn ugly, pulled Mayers and told him not to have a conversation, when Virat made a comment. The heated exchange that followed seemed a bit juvenile," he added.

“Gautam asked ‘Kya bol raha hain bol’ (What were you saying?) and Virat replied, ‘Maine aapko kuch bola hi nahi, aap kyon ghus rahein ho?’ (Why are you coming in between when I haven’t told you anything?).

“Gautam responded, ‘Tuney agar mere player ko bola hai, matlab tune meri family ko gaali diya hai. (You abused my player and that’s like abusing my family) and Virat’s reply was, ‘Toh aap apne family ko sambhal ke rakhiye‘. (Then you take care of your family).

“Gambhir’s final reply before they were separated was, ‘Toh ab tu mujhe sikhayega…’ (So now I have to learn from you…)."

Both Kohli and Gambhir were heavily fined for their role in the altercation.

