Virat Kohli's Provocative Celebrations, Gautam Gambhir Losing Cool - Events That Led to Ugly Spat | WATCH

Virat Kohli was in a fiery mood against Lucknow Super Giants as Royal Challengers Bangalore travelled to Ekana Stadium looking to avenge their last-ball defeat earlier in IPL 2023 season. The contest was filled with drama, Kohli was engaged in verbal spats with LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir and Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq.

The 34-year-old was seen celebrating multiple dismissals during the match with his usual aggression and he was also seen making certain gestures to pump up the crowd in Lucknow.

Perhaps, it was these antics from Virat that didn’t go down well with Gambhir as the duo came face to face after the end of the game and had to be separated after their verbal altercation.

There were many incidents that took place during the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants that could be pointed out as the chain of events which led to the outpour of emotions from Kohli, Gambhir and Naveen.

As Lucknow came out to chase RCB’s target of 127 runs, Virat and Glenn Maxwell celebrated wildly after Krunal Pandya’s dismissal in the fourth over of the innings. Kohli was seen gesturing to the Lucknow fans to cheer loudly in a supposed reply to Gambhir, who had earlier shown a figure-to-the-lips gesture to fans in Bengaluru after LSG’s last ball win over RCB earlier this season.

"I won't shut you guys like gambhir, I love the crowd" this gesture from Virat Kohli

Kohli was also seen blowing away a kiss to the LSG fans, as seen in the viral video and later RCB also shared pictures of the former skipper’s many moods during the match.

Tempers flared further during the 17th over of LSG’s innings when Virat Kohli came face to face with Naveen-ul-Haq and the former event had a war of words with Amit Mishra as well. Amit Mishra stopped Virat from having a go at Naveen, the on-field umpire event came in between to keep Kohli and the LSG pacer at bay. During the incident, Virat made a gesture towards Naveen and later pointed to his shoe.

After RCB’s 18-run victory, Kohli and Naveen had a go at each other while shaking hands, before Virat squared off against Gambhir near the LSG dugout and the pair had to be separated with Mishra again playing the peace-maker.

