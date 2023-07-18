Watch: Virat Kohli Reveals His 'Go To' Exercise as Shirtless Clip on Instagram Goes Viral

Indian batting star Virat Kohli has shared a video of his go-to exercise on Instagram. In the clip, a shirtless Kohli can be seen performing goblets squats while flaunting his chiseled physique.

The video featured Punjabi singer Shubh’s Cheques track in the background.

“My go-to exercise for mobility plus strength? Goblet squats,” Kohli wrote in the caption. Soon, fans flooded the reactions to the clip with compliments for Kohli’s well-built physique and fitness.

Watch the video here:

The clip has raked up over 15 million views and counting.

Reacting to the video, popular Indian YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast wrote, “Punjabi song pe jo pump aata hai woh aur kahi nahi (The pump the Punjabi songs provide is unmatched”.

Fans were also gobsmacked by the former Indian skipper’s fitness level.

One of them wrote, “Just king things,” while another added, “That’s my idol.”

India are currently in West Indies where they are playing in a two-match Test series.

In the first Test against the Caribbean team, India produced a dominating show to win the contest by an innings and 141 runs.

Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Rohit Sharma scored century apiece while Kohli made 76 runs.

Kohli had a brilliant start to the year as he continued his amazing batting form taking his tally of international centuries to 75 and he had a productive IPL season as well.

Despite captain Faf du Plessis and Kohli plundering runs for fun, Royal Challengers Bangalore didn’t qualify for the playoffs.

Kohli scored 639 runs from 14 games including two centuries and six half-centuries.

Kohli, however, failed to deliver in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia earlier this year. He scored 63 runs across the two innings for India as the team suffered a humiliating defeat.

India will also play three ODIs and five T20Is during the West Indies tour.