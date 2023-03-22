Virat Kohli Grooving to Shah Rukh Khan's Lungi Dance is the Best Thing on the Internet

Team India and Australia are currently facing each other in the final ODI of the three-match series in Chennai. Ahead of the high-profile series-decider star India batter Virat Kohli was spotted flaunting his dance moves at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium. As the Indian team were preparing for the team huddle, the former India skipper decided to set the stage on fire with his spectacular performance. Kohli was spotted grooving to the iconic Lungi Dance song from the Bollywood movie Chennai Express. A video of Kohli showing off his dance moves ahead of the nerve-wracking final encounter has now gone viral on social media.

Virat Kohli moves on lungi dance song #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/eRpKv1KibU— Akshat (@AkshatOM10) March 22, 2023

Branding Virat Kohli as the ‘king,’ one social media user, in their reaction, tweeted, “King Kohli’s great dance.”

One fan lavished praise on Virat Kohli stating, “Just be like you and do what heart says- these are Virat things.”

Just be like you nd do what heart says are those virat things ♥️— Ram (@im_ramkrishna18) March 22, 2023

Another Twitter user lauded Virat Kohli’s enthusiasm. “The fact nobody’s matching his energy makes me sad,” the tweet read.

The fact nobody’s matching his enery makes me sad.— shyam sundar (@shyamsundar21) March 22, 2023

One person, while sharing the clip, tweeted, “Virat Kohli vibing Lungi Dance.”

This is not the first time Virat Kohli was seen breaking into a dance during a competitive fixture. From grooving to the iconic Naatu Naatu song to recreating the dance steps of chartbuster Jhoome Jo Pathaan, the dashing batter caught the attention of social media on multiple occasions.

Coming back to on-field developments, the three-match ODI series has so far not proved to be quite a memorable outing for Virat Kohli. The 34-year-old was dismissed for just four runs in the opening ODI. In the next encounter, Kohli managed to score 31 runs.

Team India kicked off the series on a promising note after clinching a five-wicket win in the opening game. KL Rahul played a vital knock of unbeaten 75 as India scored the winning runs with 61 balls to spare. Ravindra Jadeja was adjudged Man of the Match for showcasing his stupendous all round efforts.

Indian team, however, failed to carry forward the momentum as they endured a crushing defeat in the next game. The visitors recorded a convincing 10-wicket victory in the penultimate fixture to script a resounding comeback in the series.

In the third ODI, Aussie skipper Steven Smith won the toss in the final fixture and decided to bat first.

