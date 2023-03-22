Virat Kohli Has Great Faith in Bengal's Shahbaz Ahmed, All-rounder Desperate to Shine Again in IPL

All-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed has been impressing the entire country in recent times with his batting. Shahbaz Ahmed from the Mayan area of Haryana, has played for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy, being a dependable force for the Bengal team for the last few years.

He had shot into the limelight when he smashed Andre Russell for two consecutive sixes.

Before the start of the Indian Premier League, Shahbaz Ahmed performed brilliantly for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy. He has given RCB confidence with his excellent batting in domestic cricket. He has performed well in bowling also.

Shahbaz has been part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team for the past three years. A left-handed batsman and left-arm spinner, Shahbaz has played 15 matches in the IPL. He has 87 runs at 10.88. At an economy of 7.18, Shahbaz has a hat-trick in the Ranji Trophy.

He considers Indian all-rounder and current captain of Chennai Super Kings Ravindra Jadeja as his role model.

Virat Kohli feels Shahbaz can excel in all three facts of the game.

Manoj Tiwari found him from club cricket.

Apart from playing for RCB, Shahbaz played three matches in the jersey of the Indian national team and made his debut against South Africa.

In domestic cricket, Shahbaz played more than 15 matches and scored more than 600 runs with a batting average of 39.54. He has more than 20 wickets in List ‘A’ cricket.

Shahbaz is a cold-headed boy who knows how to take pressure. He is not afraid even in difficult situations. Recently played a fighting innings for Bengal in the Ranji final at Eden.

Get the latest Cricket News here