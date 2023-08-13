'Credit to Virat Kohli For..': West Indies Legend Picks India Ace as Highest Run-Getter During ODI World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s impact on the Indian cricket team has been immense, few players have been so consistent with the bat like the two modern legends have been. While both Rohit and Virat have been rested for the five-match T20I series against West Indies, the pair are expected to return back in action later this month for the Asia Cup 2023.

West Indies legend Ian Bishop credited Virat Kohli for making the sport of cricket popular all across the globe, saying that people outside of India also switch on their television sets to watch the former Indian captain bat.

Bishop also predicted that Kohli will be the highest run scorer at the ODI World Cup 2023 in India, whereas Daren Ganga picked captain Rohit Sharma.

Speaking to One Cricket, Bishop lavished immense praise on Kohli highlighting how he has had a ‘global impact’ on the sport.

“We have to give alot of credit to Virat Kohli for the global impact he has. Many people outside India turn on their TV just to see Kohli’s batting," said the legendary player turned commentator.

Kohli has had a spectacular year so far in 2023, he has been scoring runs consistently and he also finished among the top run-getters in IPL 2023. The 34-year-old will be hoping to continue his scoring feat through to the Asia Cup and then the ODI World Cup which will begin on October 5 and go on until November 19.

During the West Indies tour, Virat didn’t get too many chances to bat, both he and Rohit were rested for the last two matches of the ODI series, and after getting a much-deserved break the legendary duo will lead India’s charge in the Asia Cup which is slated to start on August 30.

Even in the absence of the star batters, India managed to level the T20I series against West Indies at 2-2, under Hardik Pandya’s captaincy. The Men in Blue will look to end the Caribbean tour on a high by winning the series final at Lauderhill, Florida on Sunday, August 13.