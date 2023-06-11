Virat Kohli Shares Cryptic Post About 'Letting Go' Amid WTC Final After Smashing 44 Runs vs Australia on Day 4

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli played a crucial knock of 44 runs as he carried the hopes of India in their charge for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Needing to chase down a record 444 run total with India still trailing Pat Cummins’ side by 280 runs at Stumps on Day 4, Virat kept his side going with a gutsy display at the Oval on Saturday. Following the end of the day’s play, Kohli posted a cryptic message about ‘letting go’ on social media.

Ahead of what promises to be an intense Day 5 with India still in the hunt for the coveted ICC trophy, the entire nation’s hopes pinned on Kohli, the former Indian captain’s latest social media activity caught the attention of fans.

Earlier, the talismanic batter had lit up the WTC final 2023 between India and Australia with a gritty knock of 44 in 60 balls. He stitched together a 71-run partnership with Ajinkya Rahane as the Indian duo helped Rohit Sharma’s side to a total of 164/3 at Stumps on Day 4.

India still need a daunting total of 280 runs on the final day of the ‘Ultimate Test’ but ahead of the challenging task, Virat Kohli shared a rather cryptic message on ‘letting go’.

“If we have too many worries, fears, and doubts, we have no room for living and loving. We need to practice letting go," read the note shared by the 34-year-old on his Instagram story.

More recently, Kohli has been sharing multiple cryptic posts on social media ever since his ugly spat with Lucknow Super Giants’ pacer Naveen-ul-Haq and mentor Gautam Gambhir during the recently concluded IPL 2023 season.

Talking about the WTC final, Australia had scored a massive total of 469 after being invited to bat first by Rohit, the Aussie side rode on centuries from Travis Head and Steve Smith to put India under the cosh.

Rohit and Co. could only muster up 296 runs in reply in their first innings, Kohli could only manage to score 14 runs before getting dismissed by Mitchell Starc, although Ajinkya smashed an 89-run knock along with a fifty from Shardul Thakur.

In their second innings, Australia managed to post a massive total of 270/8 before declaring, they led India by 444 runs. The Indian team will certainly fancy their chances of completing the record chase with Kohli and Rahane on the crease.