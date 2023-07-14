IND vs WI: Virat Kohli Smashes First Boundary After 81 Balls, Watch ex-India Captain's Million Dollar Reaction

West Indies bowlers did a decent job to keep Virat Kohli more or less quiet on the second day of the opening Test, currently being played at Windsor Park in Dominica.

At Stumps, the star batter remained unbeaten on 36 having faced 96 deliveries. In an otherwise uneventful stint at the crease, Kohli pulled off one boundary yesterday. Kohli’s first and only boundary so far occurred in the 109th over of the innings when he played a cover drive off spinner Jomel Warrican.

Kohli needed 81 balls to find his first boundary of the innings and he celebrated it in an emphatic manner by punching in the air. Kohli’s boundary also guided Team India to cross the 300-run mark. “Gets it through the gap for one of the typical … Virat Kohli shouts and he punches in the air as he gets a boundary,” former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop was heard saying on commentary.

Watch Virat Kohli’s mini-celebration after smashing boundary:

Calling it a night! That celebration by @imVkohli after hitting his first boundary on the 81st ball...#INDvWIonFanCode #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/4SjNLZCMhx— FanCode (@FanCode) July 13, 2023

After capping off the second day’s play on a promising note, Virat Kohli will now be aiming to come up with a big knock against the Caribbean opponents. In his last Test appearance, Kohli seemed set for a big score against Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. However, he ultimately fell short of his half-century by one run in the second innings of the WTC summit clash. In the first innings of that fixture, Kohli could score just 14 runs.

Having suffered a long wait for his Test century, Virat Kohli succeeded in breaching the three-digit mark in red-ball cricket against Australia earlier this year during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In Tests, the 34-year-old has so far notched 28 centuries and as many half-centuries.

Coming back to the first Test between India and West Indies, the visitors ended the second day’s play at 312/2. Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal was in fine touch as he scored a remarkable century yesterday.

The young Indian batter is currently batting on 143. Skipper Rohit Sharma went back to the dressing room, scoring his second overseas Test hundred. Team India are currently leading by 162 runs. Earlier, the West Indies cricket team had folded for a mere total of 150 in the first innings.