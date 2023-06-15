'The Only Way to Make Sense...': Virat Kohli Posts Another Philosophical Quote on Instagram

Team India batting maestro Virat Kohli posted a philosophical quote on his Instagram story on Thursday. Kohli has been quite active on social media recently and constantly posted such philosophical stories on his social media account.

The 34-year-old faced scrutiny for his below-par show with the bat in the recently-concluded World Test Championship Final against Australia. His shot selection in the tricky 444-run chase was heavily criticised by several cricket critics and fans.

While Kohli posted a quote from Allan Watts on his Instagram Story.

“The only way to make sense out of change is to plunge into it, move with it, and join the dance," Kohli posted on his social media account.

India suffered a crushing 209-run defeat in the 2023 World Test Championship Final which put the Asian Giants in a tough spot as they failed to end the ICC title drought once again.

Kohli posted an Instagram story with a philosophical quote a few hours after India’s failed attempt to win the WTC for the second straight time. which made it look a bit cryptic.

“Silence is the source of great strength,” the quote Kohli shared on his social media handle.

Earlier, he posted a quote on his Instagram story after Day 4’s play too.

“If we have too many worries, fears, and doubts, we have no room for living and loving. We need to practice letting go," read the note shared by the 34-year-old on his Instagram story after Day 4’s play.

Kohli was dismissed on 49 in the massive chase at the WTC final at the Oval, which shifted momentum completely in Australia’s favour.

The onus was on Kohli to take the team over the line but the chase master failed to do so as Scott Boland got the better of him courtesy a screamer for Steve Smith. The 34-year-old poked the ball outside off-stump which cost him the wicket early on Day 5.

India witnessed a collapse as they failed to recover and were bundled out before the Lunch break as Australia won the match by 209 runs.