Watch: West Indies Cricketer's Mother Gets Emotional After Hugging and Kissing Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli’s immense popularity transcends borders. One of the greatest batters to have played the game, Kohli has been known for his surreal consistency with the bat, especially his insatiable appetite to score centuries.

After a brief slump (well, if you think not scoring hundred counts as one), the India superstars is quickly approaching his best having peeled off yet another Test hundred during the second day of the 2nd Test against West Indies on Friday.

If anyone needed a proof Kohli is as much loved outside of India if not more, a video has emerged of the mother of a West Indies cricketer hugging, kissing and then getting emotional after meeting the modern day legend in Trinidad.

Wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva was involved in a fun banter with Kohli during the opening day of the 2nd Test.

“My mom told me on the phone that she’s coming to see Virat and not me. That’s literally what my mom said. I couldn’t believe it. I don’t blame her to be honest. She’s right up there watching," Joshua was heard on stump mic as saying.

Later, journalist Vimal Kumar posted a video of the meeting between Kohli and Joshua’s mother.

“You’re wonderful, you have a beautiful wife,” she told Kohli as the two interacted.

And then she proceeded to ‘take a picture’ with the superstar.

In a chat later, she called Kohli a blessed, talented human being and wished her son emulates him.

“I told Joshua that I was coming to this game just to see Virat Kohli and not him because I see him every day. That was the first time I met Virat Kohli and he was wonderful as he is - a beautiful, blessed human being. He is so talented and I hope my son emulates him,” she said.

Kohli on Friday scored his 29th Test century and thus drew level with the legendary Sir Don Bradman in the list of most century makers in the format.

Overall, it was his 76th Test century in what is his 500th international match of India career.