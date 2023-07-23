Virat Kohli's Mind is Very Strong, I Want to Take That Trait From Him: Rising Star Sai Sudharsan

The injury to Kane Williamson at the start of IPL 2023 came as a blessing in disguise for Sai Sudharsan. With the New Zealand star out of the season opening game against Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans brought in Sudharsan as an Impact Player.

The youngster scored 22 off 17 but did enough to impress the GT team management and he repaid the faith with a string of eye-catching performances, saving his best for the IPL final against CSK, clobbering a stunning 96.

Sudharsan is currently part of India A squad which is taking part in the ongoing ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Sri Lanka. The Yash Dhull-led India A has made an unbeaten run to the final where they will take on Pakistan A on Sunday afternoon.

With 191 in four innings including an unbeaten century against Pakistan A in a league match, the 21-year-old has continued to polish his reputation.

Ahead of the title clash, Sudharsan has recalled how the legendary MS Dhoni has taught him the importance of self-awareness.

“Everyone knows Mahi bhai," Sudharsan said on Star Sports. “He is very calm and whenever I speak to him, he always insists to know more about yourself and what you can do for the team. That is more important than trying and doing something or being someone else."

Sudharsan plays domestic cricket for Tamil Nadu. In eight first-class matches, he has scored 598 runs at 42.71 including two centuries and one fifty.

He has a healthy record in white-ball cricket too with excellent numbers in one-day cricket having scored 855 runs in 15 List A matches at 65.76 at a strike-rate of 103.13.

In T20s, he has 859 runs from 26 matches at a strike-rate of 129.75 including five half-centuries.

Sudharsan also spoke to Virat Kohli and praised the batting superstar for his strong mindset. “Virat’s mind is very strong. So, I want to take that trait from him. I have had conversations with him as well," he said.