Virat Kohli Must be Fired up to Give His Best to Help India Win WTC Final: Former India Selector

Former India chief selector MSK Prasad feels Virat Kohli will deliver big in the upcoming World Test Championship Final against Australia next month at the Oval, England. Kohli has been in incredible form in recent times and smashed 639 runs in IPL 2023 including two centuries. He tried his best to take RCB to the playoffs with back-to-back centuries in the last two league stage matches but the defeat against Gujarat Titans ended their jersey.

The batting maverick also scored a sublime Test century against Australia in the last match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy ahead of the IPL 2023.

After a couple of underwhelming years, Kohli regained his form in the Asia Cup 2022 and has been scoring consistently well after that across all formats. He ended his century drought with a maiden T20I ton against Afghanistan in Asia Cup and followed it up with majestic knocks in both ODI and Test cricket.

Talking about Kohli’s dry spell in the past, Prasad said that the 34-year-old has set a very high standard for himself and the captaincy added a bit of extra pressure on him during his tough times.

“He did not have a very great 2021-22. But that is because we expect a lot from him. He has set a very high standard for himself. He has to score hundreds in every match, otherwise, it is a failure. But he is a human after all. The captaincy pressure had him struggling for a while, but once he regained his rhythm and clarity, he did not look back. He has been in amazing form since last year’s Asia Cup, and has made centuries in all formats," Prasad told ANI.

After an incredible IPL with the bat, Kohli’s focus has been shifted to the WTC final as MSK feels that he must be fired up to win the ICC trophy for India after a long time.

“He must be having in his mind that India has not won an ICC tournament for years and must be fired up to give his best to help India win. With his form, state of mind in a good place and his seniority being above 100 Tests, I am sure he will deliver in the WTC final," Prasad told ANI.