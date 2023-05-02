'You Get What You Deserve...': Naveen-ul-Haq Fires Back at Virat Kohli with Explosive Instagram Post

Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq came face to face during the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants with the two players involved in a heated argument twice during the match at Ekana Stadium on Monday.

Kohli and Naveen had a go at each other in the 17th over of LSG’s inning before they had to be separated while shaking hands at the end of the match after RCB won the game by 18 runs.

Virat Kohli also got into a verbal altercation with LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir and the trio of them were fined heavily by the BCCI for their on-field antics in Lucknow.

Subsequently, Kohli took his Instagram handle to share a cryptic story, although Naveen also fired back on social media not long after.

The Afghanistan pacer took his Instagram story and wrote a cryptic message which appeared to be a sly dig at Kohli.

“You get what you deserved that’s how it should be and that’s how it goes," read the message on Naveen’s story.

Earlier, Virat had also shared a cryptic message on social media after his outburst against Naveen and Gautam Gambhir.

Kohli’s note on his Instagram stories read, “Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth."

The 34-year-old clashed with Naveen during the 17th over of LSG’s innings, appearing to mock the latter by showing him his boot. After the end of the match, the two sides lined up to exchange pleasantries and even then Virat and Naveen were seen having a go at each other.

RCB would eventually win the match by 18 runs, after restricting the hosts to a total of 108, in reply to their 126-run total. It was the lowest-ever successful total defended this season, and courtesy of their win, Faf du Plessis’ side jumped to fifth place in the IPL 2023 points table.

The Bengaluru-based franchise next travel to Delhi to take on Delhi Capitals on May 6.

