Virat Kohli news not true Instagram fees rs 11.45 crore per post

Virat Kohli has quashed all media reports that claimed about him charging a whopping amount for his Instagram posts. The ace Indian batter is undoubtedly a stalwart of modern-day cricket and apart from playing the sport at the highest level, Kohli also endorses multiple brands and also has a huge followership on social media. Often media reports keep guessing his net worth and one of them has recently stated that Kohli rakes in a staggering sum of INR 11.45 crore from every post of his on the photo-sharing app where the star cricketer has a huge army of 256 million followers on the platform.

But the former Indian captain has finally broken his silence over his earning from social media and has rubbished every report doing rounds. Taking to Twitter on Saturday morning, Kohli said he is grateful for whatever he has received in his life but the reports regarding his social media earning are false.

“While I am grateful and indebted to all that I’ve received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true,” Kohli tweeted.

While I am grateful and indebted to all that I’ve received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 12, 2023

It was a tweet in the public interest but the public was more interested in knowing the actual number as one of the netizens wanted to know if his earnings are less or more than the amount claimed in the reports.

Here’s how the fans reacted:

Oops! — Prathamesh Avachare (@onlyprathamesh) August 12, 2023

Haha! Thanks for clarifying. — ViratGang (@ViratGang) August 12, 2023

To bhaiya itna bhi bta dete usse jyada h ya kam— Vishal (@Fanpointofviews) August 12, 2023

Don’t need to justify anything mate !! It is what it is— RecipEncounter (@recepiewaala) August 12, 2023

So it’s more than what’s published? — All About Cricket (@allaboutcric_) August 12, 2023

“Thank you for clearing it out.”- Income tax authority — Saif Ahmed (@saifahmed75) August 12, 2023

Eager to know about your twitter add sharing revenue earning — Mohit Sharma (@iMohitShrma) August 12, 2023

The report, which has been quashed by Kohli, stated that the Indian cricketer stands 14th on the list of the highest-earning celebrities on Instagram with star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo leading. The Portuguese striker has the most followers on the Meta-owned app and therefore it comes as little surprise that he pipped fellow superstar Lionel Messi to first place.

According to a report from Hopper HQ, Ronaldo and Messi are followed by Hollywood superstar Selena Gomez. Kohli is the only Indian in the top 20 list for 2023.