‘Virat Kohli Not as Consistent as Babar Azam’: Pakistan World Cup Winner Makes Big Claim

World Cup winner and former Pakistan fast-bowler, Aqib Javed, has weighed in on the debate regarding who is the better batter - Virat Kohli or Babar Azam.

Kohli is widely regarded as one of the finest batters to have played the game but Babar has been breaking the Indian superstar’s record at a rapid pace, which is a testament to the current Pakistan captain’s prowess.

“Kohli’s seasons are amazing. If in one season he is amazing, another could be a decline. He is not as consistent as Babar Azam," Javed said on a YouTube channel Events & Happenings Sports.

With the 2023 ODI World Cup coming up soon, Javed praised the captaincy and leadership skills of Babar and believes that this is Pakistan’s best chance to win the marquee event.

He appreciated the side’s combination and balance and believes that the Pakistan squad is of the right age group whole adding India might find it difficult to deal with the loss of a couple of big stars who could retire.

When asked about what skills he expects a captain to have, Javed explained, “A good captain should have 2-3 qualities. One is to perform to an extent where he inspires the team and gets the team behind him as a captain. Another quality a good captain should have is the ability to give confidence to his teammates in their abilities as a player. I have seen some captains who put their players under trial constantly and they are always under pressure. This can give room to selfishness within the team which is not good. Third is to be fair and honest when taking decisions regarding the team. So these are the little things that matter."

He claimed that in terms of respect amongst players and performances for their respective sides, Babar is ahead.

Javed said that people may have questioned why Rohit Sharma and not anyone else when he was named captain of the side but there was clarity as to why Babar was chosen to lead the Pakistani side.