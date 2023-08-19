'Virat Kohli Batted at Number 4 in 2011..': Ravichandran Ashwin Backs Ravi Shastri's Suggestion For ODI WC 2023

Ravichandran Ashwin recently reacted to Ravi Shastri’s suggestion of sending Virat Kohli to bat at number 4 position during the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

Ashwin stated that while Virat did bat at number 4 during the ODI World Cup 2011, the only way he could bat at the same position is if KL Rahul cannot recover in time ahead of the global spectacle.

The spin wizard further stated for Virat to bat at number 4, India would then have to open with Ishan Kishan to accommodate a left-handed batter in the lineup in place of Rahul.

The number 4 batter remains a mystery for India yet again, similar to the previous World Cup in 2019. KL Rahul has been injured since IPL 2023, and it remains to be seen whether the wicketkeeper batter will be included in India’s squad for Asia Cup 2023 as he nears full fitness.

Shreyas Iyer is another injury absence which has further rocked the Indian middle order batting with Suryakumar Yadav, and Sanju Samson both failing to convince during the West Indies ODI leg.

Ashwin thus feels that Shastri was right to suggest Virat to bat at number 4 but that will only happen if Rahul fails to recover in time before the World Cup.

“Virat Kohli batted at number 4 in that World Cup [2011]. In fact, Ravi Bhai has mentioned that, if necessary, Virat Kohli should bat at number 4. I think he mentioned that so that we can accommodate a left-hander," said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

“The only way that can happen is if KL Rahul doesn’t get fit, and when they need a keeper, they can open with Ishan Kishan. That’s the only possibility because Shreyas Iyer is one of the go-to players for Team India in ODIs as a batter," added the veteran spinner.

For the unversed, Kohli usually prefers to bat at number 3, although he has good numbers while batting at number 4 as well. The 34-year-old has scored 1767 runs during 39 ODI games batting lower down the order, scoring seven centuries and eight fifties.

With Rahul nearing full fitness, it seems unlikely that Virat will be asked to change his batting position just a couple of months ahead of the World Cup.