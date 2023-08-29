'Would Have Been a Nightmare...': Virat Kohli Recalls Pressure on Indian Team During 2011 ODI World Cup

Virat Kohli feels that the pressure of fans can be a bit too much sometimes, particularly during home World Cups. Recalling the weight of expectations during the 2011 World Cup in India, Kohli believes that it would have been a ‘nightmare’ if social media was still a thing back then.

The 34-year-old is currently in Alur (Karnataka) with his India teammates, where the Men in Blue have set up their camp to prepare for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023.

Having played for the Indian team for 15 years, Kohli said that he was looking forward to the ‘challenge’ of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 which will be hosted on Indian shores from 5 October to November 19.

Talking about the expectations of the fans, Kohli said that while the emotions are understandable, supporters should understand that no one would like to win more than the players themselves.

“The pressure is always there. The fans always say we want (the team) to win a cup very badly. I’d like to say not more than me. So, I’m in the right place. Honestly, I know the expectations are there and the emotions of the people are there. But please know that no one wants to win more than players," Kohli was quoted as saying by PTI during an event in Bengaluru on Monday.

The World Cup is returning to India after a gap of over 12 years, and Kohli, who was 23 at the time when the team last lifted the coveted title, recalled the pressure on Indian players, although he also added that the senior players would take it all upon themselves.

“I remember the amount of pressure there was on all the players when we were travelling, Thankfully, there was no social media back then. It would have been a nightmare, honestly. But through the airports, it was always just one thing — we need to win the Cup," Virat said.

He added, “The senior players were always under the pump and to handle all that pressure. It was just brilliant. And that night (after the WC win) in itself was something magical."