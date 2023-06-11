CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :WTC 2023 FinalIndia vs Australia Asia Cup Marnus LabuschagneAjinkya Rahane
Home » Cricket Home » Virat Kohli Dismissed on 49 After Steve Smith Takes 'Absolute Blinder' on Day 5 of WTC Final | WATCH
2-MIN READ

Virat Kohli Dismissed on 49 After Steve Smith Takes 'Absolute Blinder' on Day 5 of WTC Final | WATCH

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: June 11, 2023, 16:10 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Virat Kohli dismissed on 49 courtesy of Steve Smith's 'absolute blinder' (ICC Twitter)

Virat Kohli dismissed on 49 courtesy of Steve Smith's 'absolute blinder' (ICC Twitter)

Virat Kohli lost his wicket on 49 during India's second innings in WTC final 2023 falling prey to Scott Boland as Steve Smith completed a sensational catch

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli was dismissed on 49 as he narrowly missed out on a well-deserved fifty on the final day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia. Scott Boland set up Kohli with consistent good length deliveries on tighter lines before teasing him with a wide fuller delivery that the 34-year-old nicked and Steve Smith picked up an ‘absolute blinder’ of a catch in the words of Sourav Ganguly.

To further compound India’s miseries, Boland removed Ravindra Jadeja on a duck, as Rohit Sharma’s men found themselves in testing waters after they needed 280 runs to win ahead of Day 5 to win the WTC final 2023.

Kohli was batting at 44 while Ajinkya Rahane was batting at 20 at Stumps on Day 4, India resumed from 164/3 on Sunday at the Oval, knowing that they needed a gutsy display from the Indian batters to help pull off a massive 444-run chase.

IND vs AUS Live Score World Test Championship Final: Boland Removes Jadeja, Kohli to Put India on Mat

Kohli and Rahane began the action well on Day 5, showing discipline, leaving many teasing balls outside the off stump. Boland continued to deliver ball after ball at tighter lines near the stumps.

The Australian pacer set up Kohli very cleverly consistently bowling tighter lines before the odd wide fuller delivery which the former Indian captain nicked to Smith who was stationed at first slip.

Kohli was batting at 49 and India received a double whammy as Jadeja failed to open his account, Boland winning the battle of patience, nipping India’s comeback in the bud.

Reacting to Smith’s catch, former BCCI president Ganguly praised the Australian stalwart calling his effort an “absolute blinder" while commentating on the match, on air.

ALSO READ| ‘Wo Proper Deta Hai Wapas’: Amid WTC Final, Jadeja Names the ‘Best Sledger’ of Team India

Watch Virat Kohli’s dismissal after Steve Smith’s sensational catch: 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Jadeja suffered a similar fate, ended up giving away a healthy leading edge and Alex Carey did the rest behind the stumps jolting India with two body blows.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Earlier, Australia had declared their second inning at 270/8 on Day 4, giving India a daunting 444-run total to chase and after a good start from Rohit who scored 43, the previous edition runners-up were put under the cosh straightaway in the first session on Day 5 with two early blows.

Following Jadeja’s departure, Australia needed just five wickets to win the WTC final 2023, while India were more than 250 runs away from the required total.

About the Author
Amrit Santlani
Amrit Santlani, Senior Sub Editor at Cricketnext has 4 years of experience covering multiple sports events such as the IPL, T20 World Cup, FIFA World ...Read More
Tags:
  1. India vs Australia 2023
  2. steve smith
  3. Virat Kohli
  4. World Test Championship Final 2023
  5. wtc 2023
  6. WTC Final 2023
first published:June 11, 2023, 16:06 IST
last updated:June 11, 2023, 16:10 IST