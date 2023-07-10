'My Most Favourite Batsman of All Time': Virat Kohli Poses for Pictures With Fans and Signs Souvenirs; Watch

Batting superstar Virat Kohli is a crowd puller. The iconic India cricketer is widely regarded as one of the finest batters to have played international cricket with his popularity transcending boundaries.

Currently with the Indian Test squad for the West Indies tour, Kohli has been gearing up for the next cycle of ICC World Test Championship in what will be a grueling year for him and his team at the international level.

Kohli found some time from his busy schedule to pose with fans and sign souvenirs for them in Dominica, the venue of India’s first Test against West Indies that starts from Wednesday.

“My most favourite batsman of all time Mr Kohli. I also got a signature from him. So I’m thankful for that," said a beaming fan in a video shared by BCCI on Twitter.

Precious souvenirs, priceless selfies and autographs ✍️ in plenty ft. ‘most favourite batter of all time’ - Virat Kohli #TeamIndia | #WIvIND | @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/G2KN5Q5cAV— BCCI (@BCCI) July 10, 2023

Meanwhile, Kohli has been exploring Dominica as he shared pictures on social media from his trip.

He also posed with head coach Rahul Dravid, taking a trip down the memory lane while pointing out how they are the only remaining member of the India squad that last played a Test at this venue in 2011.

“The only two guys part of the last test we played at Dominica in 2011. Never imagined the journey would bring us back here in different capacities. Highly grateful," Kohli wrote.

The Indian team will be returning to action after a rare month-long break.

They last played in the final of the ICC World Test Championship against Australia in June and the players have since been enjoying a much-needed rest before flying to the Barbados to prepare for the two-match series.

India are also scheduled to play three ODIs and five T20Is during the tour which concludes on August 13.