'We Played at Dominica in 2011': Virat Kohli's Million-Dollar Post For Team India Coach Rahul Dravid

Virat Kohli shared a heartfelt post for Team India coach Rahul Dravid days ahead of the first Test against the West Indies. The Men in Blue have touched down in Dominica ahead of the two-match red-ball series slated to kick-start on July 12 with preparations in full swing as the Indian team returns to action.

In the previous assignment, the side led by Rohit Sharma suffered a defeat in the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2023 against Australia. Since then, the Indian players were given a month-long break before they reunited in Barbados ahead of the West Indies tour which also consists of a three-match ODI series and a five-match T20I series.

With the Asia Cup and ICC ODI World Cup also set to be played later this year it will be a jam-packed calendar for the Indian team starting with the Caribbean tour, however, the players are all looking in good spirits as they gear up to begin the next WTC cycle 2023-25.

Ahead of the first Test, Kohli shared a picture with Dravid, recalling the time when they shared the field together in 2011, at the same venue which will be hosting the upcoming series opener.

Looking back on the journey since, Kohli captained the Indian team, and Dravid is now the head coach of the Men in Blue, and the 34-year-old said he felt ‘grateful’ about life coming full circle.

“The only two guys part of the last Test we played at Dominica in 2011. Never imagined the journey would bring us back here in different capacities. Highly grateful," wrote Virat in the caption of his post with Dravid.

For the unversed, India visited the Caribbean islands in 2011 for a solitary T20I match, followed by five ODIs and three Test matches. Kohli and Dravid shared the field together in the third Test at Roseau which eventually ended in a draw and the Men in Blue would go on to claim the series having won the first Test, while the second game had also been drawn.