'Time for Virat to...': After Another Trophyless IPL Season With RCB, England Legend Wants Kohli to Join DC

Virat Kohli remains the only player in IPL history to have played for the same franchise since the T20 league got underway in 2008. Kohli has been associated with RCB since the inception of IPL with the batting superstar himself declaring he cannot see himself playing for any other franchise.

Despite RCB’s empty trophy cabinet, Kohli has shown his loyalty to them claiming to have been approached by other teams to put his name in the auction in the past. However, he has prioritised staying with RCB.

With RCB finishing yet another IPL campaign on Sunday night without a trophy, questions are bound to be asked why the team hasn’t won a single trophy in 16 years now despite boasting of a strong squad on paper.

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has suggested Kohli to leave RCB and join Delhi Capitals.

“Time for VIRAT to make the move to the capital city…! #IPL" Pietersen tweeted after RCB lost to GT by six wickets to exit the tournament in the league stage itself.

For the record, DC haven’t fared any better than RCB having not won a title themselves. RCB though have finisher as runners-up thrice so far while DC have just one final appearance against their name.

DC started IPL 2023 with four defeats in a row before managing to win few matches and narrowly avoiding finishing last on the points table.

Kohli had a good season with the bat, scoring 639 runs from 14 innings at an average of 53.25 and a strike-rate of 152.46. He struck consecutive centuries too and in the process broke Chris Gayle’s record for the most IPL tons.

After scoring his record 7th IPL century, Kohli said he’s playing his best T20 cricket again.

Lot of people think that my T20 cricket is declining, I don’t feel like that at all," Kohli told broadcasters after scoring a century on Sunday.

“I think I am playing my best T20 cricket again. I’m just enjoying myself. This is how I play T20 cricket, I look to hit gaps, hit a lot of boundaries and then the big ones towards the end if the situation allows me to. You have to read situations and rise up to the occasion when the situation demands. I feel really good with my game at the moment and how I’m batting," he added.