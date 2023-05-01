'He is a Swagger': Actress Rashmika Mandanna Names Her Favourite Cricketer And IPL Team

Virat Kohli enjoys a massive fan following all across the globe. The batting maestro is one of the biggest youth icons in India and his popularity can be measured through his massive number of followers on Social media. Kohli is the most-followed Indian and third-most-followed sportsperson on Instagram with over 247 million followers on Instagram. While on Twitter, Kohli has 55.3 million followers making him one of the most famous personalities on the platform.

Recently, Bollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna called Virat Kohli her favourite cricketer and RCB her favourite IPL team.

“I am from Bangalore, I am from Karnataka and we have ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’ slogan going on so I think that just carried on. I hope this time IPL I can go and see RCB play," Mandanna said in a video tweeted by Star Sports.

While talking about her favourite cricketer she picked Kohli and called him a swagger.

“Virat Sir, he is a swagger, he is awesome," she added.

Meanwhile, Kohli has been in incredible performance this season in the IPL as he has hit five half-centuries in 8 matches and has amassed 333 runs at a sublime average of 47.57. Last week Virat became the first player to score 3000 runs at the iconic venue in Bengaluru in the shortest format.

While Bangalore are placed at the sixth spot on the points table with four wins in 7 matches. RCB played their penultimate match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium this season, they are set to play the next five matches on the road before returning to Bengaluru for one final time this season on May 21.

They will look to take revenge against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday as the latter beat RCB in a last-ball thriller earlier this season in Bengaluru

RCB have struggled to maintain momentum provided by Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell, who have done all the scoring in the eight games so far.

With most teams bunched up closely in the standings, the margin for errors has reduced in the second half of the competition. Kohli, du Plessis and Maxwell can’t be expected to do the job in every game and it is high time the likes of Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed and Dinesh Karthik step up.

