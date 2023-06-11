CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

IND vs AUS: How Has Virat Kohli Fared on Day 5 in Test Cricket With India Needing 280 Runs to Win WTC Final?

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: June 11, 2023, 12:04 IST

New Delhi, India

Virat Kohli's stats are very promising on Day 5 of his Test cricket career (AP Photo)

Virat Kohli has scored 696 runs with an average of 69.6 in 14 innings on Day 5 of Test matches in his career

The onus will be on former Indian skipper Virat Kohli to lead the charge on Day 5 against Australia as India need 280 runs to win the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Kohli batting at 44 needs to bay the role of the key orchestrator as India aim to win their first ICC trophy since they lifted the Champions Trophy under MS Dhoni’s captaincy.

During the WTC final 2023 Day 4, India were handed a target of 444 runs to win the match as Australia declared their second innings at 270/8 on June 10, Saturday at the Oval.

India started brightly with skipper Rohit Sharma smashing 43 runs before the dismissals of Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara meant that the burden of carrying the team fell on Kohli and Rahane’s shoulders.

IND vs AUS Live Score World Test Championship Final: Virat Kohli-Ajinkya Rahane Lead Charge as India Need 280 Runs to Win

The duo stitched together a partnership of 71 runs at stumps on Day 4. While Rahane was the leading run-scorer in the first innings with a score of 89, Kohli could only manage 14 in the previous inning.

The ‘chase master’ will look to make amends as he would hope to carry India all the way to the title of WTC but for that the Rohit Sharma-led unit need to score 280 runs on the final day of the ‘Ultimate Test’.

Virat Kohli’s record on Day 5 of Test cricket:

Take a look at the 34-year-old’s past record on Day 5 in red-ball cricket, Kohli has played 14 innings on the final day of a Test. In total, he has scored 696 runs on the last day at an average of 69.6 breaching the three-figure mark more than three times.

ALSO READ| Virat Kohli Shares Cryptic Post on ‘Letting Go’ After Smashing 44 Runs vs Australia on WTC Final Day 4

The numbers do make for good reaching and are promising stats ahead of what promises to be a crunch day full of action with Virat eager to prove his mettle and Rahane who battled a finger injury recently looking to impress on his comeback having returned to the Indian team after nearly 18 months.

