Virat Kohli Returns from the Caribbean in a Special Charter Flight, Pictures Go Viral on Social Media
Virat Kohli Returns from the Caribbean in a Special Charter Flight, Pictures Go Viral on Social Media

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: August 04, 2023, 08:34 IST

New Delhi, India

Taking to his Instagram, ace India batter Virat Kohli thanked the charter services, the captain of the aircraft and the services received during the flight on his way back

Ace Indian batter Virat Kohli has returned from the Caribbean following the conclusion of the Tests and the ODIs, which India successfully pocketed 1-0 and 2-1, respectively. On Thursday, the former Indian skipper flew back on a private jet and shared its pictures on his official social media handles.

Taking to his Instagram, Kohli thanked the charter services, the captain of the aircraft and the services received during the flight on his way back.

“Thank you @acs_aircharter and @capt.abupatel for arranging my flight and great service too,” Kohli wrote on Instagram.

The former Indian skipper had a great Test series in the Caribbean. The opening game in Dominica saw him playing a valiant 76-run knock, contributing to India’s total of 421 in the innings. He notched up his 29th Test hundred in Trinidad but the second Test ended in a draw after the final day of the game was washed out due to rain.

Kohli, along with captain Rohit Sharma, was rested for the 2nd and the 3rd ODI against the West Indies, in Barbados and Trinidad, as the Indian management looked to try their bench strength. The decision backfired in the second ODI which India lost by 6 wickets after getting bundled out for a below-par 181 in 40.2 overs.

But the Hardik Pandya-led side bounced back stringer in Trinidad and thumped the hosts by a huge margin of 200 runs. The likes of Ishan Kishan (77), Shubman Gill (85), Sanju Samson (51) and Pandya (70*) were the major contributors with the bat as India posted a mammoth 351/5 after being asked to bat first. In reply, the West Indies were bowled out for 151. Shardul Thakur was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he returned figures of 4/37 in 6.3 overs while Mukesh Kumar registered his best ODI bowling figures – 3 for 30 in 7 overs.

