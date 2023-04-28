Virat Kohli Reveals His Diet, Says '90% Of My Food is Steamed, Boiled, No...' | Watch Video

Batting maestro Virat Kohli has opened up on his eating habits and revealed the strict diet plan he follows to remain in good shape to increase his efficiency on the field as a sportsperson. Kohli is widely regarded as one of the fittest crickets in the world of cricket as he has also brought a fitness revolution in Indian cricket during his tenure as captain. The 34-year-old has maintained a great physique over the years which helped him in his game as he brings a lot of energy on the field both as a batter and a fielder. Kohli is also one of the few players who has not sustained any major injuries in the last decade in international cricket.

The legendary batter is very particular about his diet as he also became vegetarian in the last few years which he admitted has helped him on the field to perform better.

Kohli recently revealed that he doesn’t eat masala curries anymore.

“90 per cent of my food is all steamed, boiled. No masala. Salt and pepper, lime, that’s how I eat. I am not a big fanatic about the taste of food, I don’t case about the taste. Salaads I enjoy with a bit of dressing. Pan-grilled good with a bit of olive oil or whatever. No curries, I only eat daal (lentils). I would eat rajma and lobhiya as a Punjabi can’t skip it. I would eat daal (lentils) but no masala curries," Kohli said.

Earlier, Kohli had himself acknowledged that he was not always very disciplined in terms of his fitness and diet. In an interview with former England captain Michael Vaughan for The Telegraph in 2016, the then-Indian captain Kohli recalled his journey from being a foodie and a “chubby” youngster with a “horrible mindset” to a star with extreme levels of athleticism.

Kohli said, “My training was horrible, I ate so bad, I was up until late, I was having a drink or two regularly. It was a horrible mindset… It was 11 or 12kgs heavier than I am now, I was really chubby. I changed everything from the next morning from what I eat to how I train. I was in the gym for an hour-and-a-half every day. Working really hard, off gluten, off wheat, no cold drinks, no desserts, nothing. It was tough. For the first two months I felt I wanted to eat the bed sheet when I went to sleep because I was so hungry. I was craving taste. I was craving delicious food. But then I saw the results,” Kohli said in 2016/

