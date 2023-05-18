'I Never Asked For it, it Was Just..': Virat Kohli Reveals His 'Cosmic Connection' with Number 18 Jersey

Virat Kohli has opened up on why he has donned the number 18 on his jerseys for both Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL. Kohli revealed that there are two significant events of his life which took place on the 18th and that’s why he has decided to stick with the same.

The former Indian skipper also revealed that he himself never asked for the number 18 jersey, but instead, it has just been with him since his U-19 days.

Kohli sat down for a chat with Star Sports on Thursday, May 18, as he revealed his ‘cosmic connection’ with the number 18 jersey that has been with him since he rose to prominence after shining in the U-19 World Cup.

The 34-year-old revealed that he had never imagined that that his jersey and the number 18 would become so iconic and recalled the days when he himself wore the name and number of his heroes when he was a kid.

“There has to be a cosmic connection with this number. I find it quite surreal even now to be honest when I see so many people wearing my jersey number and name," said Kohli.

“It’s quite surreal because I never imagined that I would be in this position one day. I was a kid wanting to wear my hero’s jersey at a certain given point," he added.

Watch Virat Kohli explaining the importance of the number 18 in his life:

The talismanic batter revealed how he received his first India U19 jersey with the number 18 upon it, and how two major events of his life, his Team India debut and his father’s demise both came on 18th.

“To be honest 18 started off just being a number that was given to me when I opened that first India U19 jersey. I never asked for it, it was just given to me," stated Kohli.

He further added, “But then it ended up becoming a very important number in my life. My debut came for India on 18th of August, 2008. My father passed away on the 18th of December, 2006. Two of the most significant dates in my life happened to be 18."

The RCB opener has been in good form for his IPL franchise in the ongoing season and he will hope to continue that momentum with the Bengaluru-based side needing to win both of their remaining matches to seal a playoffs berth starting with the fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday, May 18.