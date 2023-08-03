'I Don't Look up to Any Batsman Other Than Virat Kohli': Young Batter Says he Can Relate to India Batting Star

Virat Kohli will go down in history as one of the finest batters to have played the game. There are few who even term him as the greatest all-formats batter in history thanks to his surreal consistency in all forms of cricket.

Having scored 76 centuries in 500 international matches for India, Kohli continues to be a key player be for his national team or IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The next generation certainly idolises him and Assam allrounder Riyan Parag says he has always admired Kohli and the former India captain is the only cricketer that he looks up to.

“It’s always been Virat Kohli. I don’t look up to any other batsman although there are many great batsmen in our generation," Parag said in a video shared by BCCI on Twitter.

Parag continued, “I really relate to him (Kohli), I have spoken to him often. He gives a lot of input that I actually like. I can relate to that person, when he says something, I understand it and he makes me understand it as well."

Parag has been in superb form for East Zone in the ongoing Deodhar Trophy having belted two centuries in the space of three innings.

The 21-year-old says he’s learned to be more patient.

“I have gotten mature for sure. Two years back, I would have hit some silly shots off the spinner cause that’s my forte - I like hitting shots against spinners. Now, I assess conditions really well," said Parag who represents Rajasthan Royals in IPL.

Parag revealed he’s adding left-arm spin bowling to his resume.

“I pretty much bowl everything, I am even working on left-arm spin as well. There’s no ball I don’t bowl," he said.

Parag has often been criticised for not fulfilling the promise and backing shown by his RR in IPL with fans on social media trolling him.

The youngster says he takes his mind off cricket by playing golf and indulging in online gaming.

“Playing golf and online gaming has helped so much to take my mind off the game. Gaming helps me deal with anger," he said.