'Middle Order Crumbled Without Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma': Ojha Wants Youngsters to Grab Opportunities

Former spinner Pragyan Ojha feels that the Indian team think tank failed as they rested senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the last two ODI matches against West Indies. India lost the second ODI but they managed to bounce back to clinch the series 2-1, however, they failed to find the answers that they were seeking by resting Rohit and Kohli. With ODI World Cup coming, India have yet not finalised their team combination which is a worrying sign for them.

Rohit and Kohli will be key for India in the marquee tournament starting this October but to get the coveted trophy, the hosts have to play collective cricket to outclass the opposition.

Ojha feels that the purpose of resting Kohli and Rohit Sharma for the last two ODIs was not met as the youngsters failed to grab the opportunity to shine in their absence.

“When you play a 50-over game, it is very important how you pace your innings," Ojha said. “The middle order crumbled without Virat and Rohit. The think tank was trying to rest Virat and Rohit, but the purpose was not met. Ahead of the World Cup, we have seen new players given more responsibilities. These young boys should take these chances and opportunities."

Ojha advised the youngsters to take responsibility and know how to pace the innings when the senior players are not in the squad.

“They needed to know how to pace the innings, especially in a 50-over game," Pragyan Ojha added. “These things should be addressed as soon as possible so that in a crucial game if we lose our senior members, these youngsters can manage. The West Indies series is very important for these young boys," he added.

Rohit and Kohli demoted themselves in the batting order in first ODI while they were rested in the remaining matches to test the bench strength against a struggling West Indies team. The Men in Blue batting unit struggled in the series opener, failed miserably in the second ODI but managed to find rhythm in the final match to clinch series.