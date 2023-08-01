'Sack ROVID' Trends on Twitter, Fans Target Rahul Dravid After Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli Rested for 3rd ODI vs WI

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid was on the receiving end of plenty of ire from fans after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were rested for the second ODI. Rohit and Virat didn’t feature in the third ODI either as the duo were left out of the series decider at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium on Tuesday with the series evenly poised at 1-1.

India hadn’t lost an ODI series to West Indies since 2006 and so it was expected that both Virat and Rohit might return to the playing XI however, at the toss, Hardik came out donning the captaincy hat once again meaning Rohit was all set to be rested. Pandya revealed that Virat wouldn’t play with and Jaydev Unadkat as well as Ruturaj Gaikwad came into the playing XI, with Umran Malik and Axar Patel paving the way.

Not only did former India players Aakash Chopra and RP Singh question the changes being made in India’s playing XI ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023 while commentating on the third ODI, plenty of fans targetted Dravid once again as ‘Sack ROVID’ started to trend on Twitter along with ‘Ruturaj’.

While it was understood why Ruturaj’s name started to trend, fans slammed the decision to bench Rohit and Virat.

Take a look:

Virat Kohli having a chat with Rahul Dravid in the dressing room.It’s time to SACK ROVID pic.twitter.com/zbwSftS3mf— Virat Kohli Worldwide (@ViratianTweets) August 1, 2023

Fans missing Virat Kohli in 3rd ODI against West Indies.It’s time to SACK ROVID pic.twitter.com/2o2hVyNzgP — Virat Kohli Worldwide (@ViratianTweets) August 1, 2023

Before Rohit Sharma captaincy, Virat Kohli was rested for only 6 matches during a span of 12 years.In Rohit Sharma’s Captaincy- Kohli has been rested for 25 matches in just 1.5 years. SACK ROVID pic.twitter.com/wqjQr03AWE — B` (@Bishh04) August 1, 2023

The sad part is despite Virat Kohli being in good form was rested unnecessarily and he will directly play Asia Cup after one month break and people will expect him to perform there at his best.SACK ROVID pic.twitter.com/i8KD7Bw3FV — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) August 1, 2023

Playing at Number 3 is not a cup of Tea for everyone!SACK ROVID #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/bquE1z0Unz — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) August 1, 2023

With Virat and Rohit rested, Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill opened for India and the pair stitched together a 143-run stand as both of them smashed a half-century each before Kishan departed after scoring 77 off 64 balls, grabbing 8 boundaries and three sixes.

Ruturaj however failed to leave a mark on the day as he could only score 8 runs from 14 balls after coming out to bat at number 3, but was dismissed by Alzarri Joseph.