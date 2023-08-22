'Having Kohli at No. 4..': Sunil Gavaskar's No-nonsense Verdict on Virat, Rohit Sharma's Batting Positions

Legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar shared his thoughts on ex-India coach Ravi Shastri’s suggestion that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma could demote themselves in the batting order to accommodate Ishan Kishan ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023. The number 4 batting spot continues to be the biggest talking point, and even Rohit himself touched upon the topic in his presser after India’s squad for Asia Cup 2023 was announced.

While the Indian captain insisted that the Men in Blue need to remain ‘flexible’, Gavaskar also voiced the same thoughts but he insisted that Rohit shouldn’t change his batting position while hinting that Kohli could be tried out at number 4.

With KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer yet to play a single game in India colours for the past couple of months as they recovered from their respective injuries, the middle order remains an area of concern.

“No one should be in the team saying I’m good at this position. We want guys who can bat anywhere when needed. Not just now but this has been the case for many years. The message has been conveyed. This is international cricket and not club cricket. They have to be ready to play in any position that the team needs," said Rohit in the presser on Monday while addressing the shuffling in the middle order.

Gavaskar meanwhile said that the Indian captain shouldn’t demote himself in the batting order, while Kohli can play at number 4 but that too depending on the situation if India lose a couple of early wickets.

“Any team has to be flexible…but I don’t want to disturb the top order. I don’t think Rohit Sharma should be looking to bat down the order. Yes, you can look at having Kohli at No. 4, particularly, if a wicket falls early because the new ball can do some early damage," said Gavaskar in an interview with India Today.

“Every time India has lost, I think it’s that the fact the new ball in the first 10-12 overs, India have lost three or four wickets, and both wickets out of these wickets have been Sharma and Kohli, who’ve been the victims, so it’s difficult. Maybe, look at it depending on the situation," he added.