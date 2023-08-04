'You Can’t Keep Records All the Time': Sri Lanka Legend's Honest Take on Virat Kohli-Sachin Tendulkar Debate

Veteran Sri Lanka pacer Chaminda Vaas has given his take on the big question of whether India’s batting maestro Virat Kohli will be able to break great Sachin Tendulkar’s batting records. Kohli has regained his form in recent times as the big debate emerged once again. Tendulkar, who is arguably the greatest batter ever, registered several batting records including most Test runs, ODI runs and also centuries in both formats. His longevity helped him break several records during his playing days.

Kohli considered Tendulkar as his cricketing idol at the same time he has the potential to break the Master Blaster’s batting records, especially in the 50-over format.

Vaas, who played a lot of cricket against Tendulkar, suggested that the records are meant to be broken as Kohli is still young and will do well for India in the next few years.

“Records are there to be broken, you know, you can’t keep records all the time. Different eras, different players, but the way I see it, Kohli is still young and has a lot of time. Age is just a number, and the way he’s performing, I’m sure he will do well for Indian cricket. We have seen different generations in which India has produced excellent cricketers," Vass told Hindustan Times.

Talking about Kohli’s lean patch and his recent vulnerability outside off stump, Vaas mentioned that he regained his touch referring to his century against West Indies. While he also suggested that almost every player goes through a phase where things don’t work out well for them even if they try very hard.

“Most people want Kohli to perform all the time. If he fails in one or two games, people react in a different way, because Kohli has been scoring right from the beginning of his career. A player can go out of touch, but there is no doubt about his class. Even on the West Indies tour, he has performed. He wants to improve and contribute to Indian cricket. I’m sure he will do well. Even in (Sachin) Tendulkar’s latter part, people expected him to perform in every match. But that can’t happen all the time. Maybe that’s why Kohli is lacking right now. His fitness level and technique is really good, as far as I’m concerned," he added.